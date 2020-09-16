Hitchin Sunday League: Courtney Vincent hat-trick not enough for GSS as league starts up again

Courtney Vincent hit a hat-trick on day one of the new Hitchin Sunday League season but it wasn’t enough to give GSS the victory.

They lost 4-3 to Buffs in a thriller of a Division Two clash.

Buffs held a 1-0 lead at half-time but the second half swung first one way then the other. Vincent scored twice in as many minutes before Buffs bagged three to lead 4-2.

Vincent completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot with just four minutes left but GSS were unable to get the equaliser they probably deserved.

St Ippolyts had a good 4-2 win away against Ashwell, Royston United won 5-2 at home against Stotfold Juniors and The Cock lost 2-1 at home against Arlesey Town.

Lea Sports PSG breathed a sigh of relief after taking all three points in their opening encounter against Almond Tree.

Top striker Tom Newland scored the only goal of a game to make it 184 goals in 202 games for the club since his debut in September 2008.

Up in Division One Vita, a new team, won 4-3 at home against FC Kings and another new side, BOCA Seniors won 2-1 away against Fairfield Park who were promoted from Division Two last season.

Stevenage Athletic and Shephall Wednesday battled their way to a 5-5 draw.

Athletic started strongly and were two up within five minutes but by half-time they were 3-2 down thanks to a hat-trick from Dejon Mullings.

They came back at the start of the second half though with two more quick goals putting them 4-3 ahead but Lester Hancock levelled once again.

Shephall keeper Joe Gammon-Carter made a great save from the penalty spot but was beaten soon after.

However, with five minutes to go a long throw from Jahmell Mullings took a touch and ended up the net.

The team that topped the Hitchin Sunday League at the point the season was suspended last season opened the new year with a loss.

The Engineers Arms featured three debutants at newly-promoted Excel and were beaten 5-2 in a game that was closer than the final score line suggested.

Excel led 1-0 at the interval and it was 3-0 before a change in tactics allowed Chris Clark, back after 15 months out injured, and Eddie Kemp narrowed the gap.

However, that was as close as they got as Excel added two more to win the game.

FC St Johns won 4-2 at home against another new team in the form of Fox & Duck. Getting the goals for St Johns were Gavin Stevens, Aldous Taylor, Ricky Young and Aaron Harvey.

In Division Three FC Inter Malone started the season with a 3-1 win at home against The Hogs Head.

Kimpton had a disappointing defeat away at Hitchin Town Supporters, a brace in each half enough to secure the points for the home side in a 4-2 win.

Kimpton had a host of new signings with Samson Amsou the pick of the bunch and Kimpton’s goals came from Adam Sayer and Tom Hills.

Litlington Athletic won by the odd goal in five at home against Chells Rovers and Sandon had a good 5-0 win away against Fairfield Rovers.

The final game of the day saw Coach & Horses and AC Malone share the spoils and pick up a point each following their 3-3 draw. Luis Mitchell, Finlay Everington and Tom Gardner got the goals for the Coach & Horses.

Results (Sepember 13)

Division One: Vita 4 FC Kings 3; Stevenage Athletic 5 Shephall Wednesday 5; Fairfield Park 1 BOCA Seniors 2; Excel 5 Engineers Arms 2; FC St Johns 4 Fox & Duck 2.

Division Two: The Cock 1 Arlesey Town 2; Buffs 4 GSS 3; Ashwell 2 St Ippolyts 4; Lea Sports 1 Almond Tree 0; Royston United 5 Stotfold Juniors 2.

Division Three: FC Inter Malone 3 The Hogs Head 1; Hitchin Town Supporters 4 Kimpton 2; Litlington Athletic 3 Chells Rovers 2; Fairfield Rovers 0 Sandon 5; Coach & Horses 3 AC Malone 3.

Fixtures (September 20)

Division One: BOCA Seniors v FC St Johns; FC Kings v Fox & Duck; Engineers Arms v Stevenage Athletic; Shephall Wednesday v Vita; Fairfield Park v Excel

Division Two: GSS v Lea Sports PSG; St Ippolyts v Royston United; Arlesey Town v The Albion; Stotfold Juniors v The Cock; Almond Tree v Ashwell

Division Three: The Hogs Head v North Herts Hatters; Kimpton v Litlington Athletic; Chells Rovers v Coach & Horses; AC Malone v FC Inter Malone; Fairfield Rovers v Hitchin Town Supporters.