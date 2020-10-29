Hitchin Sunday League: Hitchin Town Supporters lead cup upsets after win over Royston United

It was cup day in the Hitchin Sunday League with all 32 teams involved – and Hitchin Town Supporters produced the biggest upset.

The Division Three side claimed a fantastic 4-1 success at Royston United, the unbeaten leaders of Division Two.

Ryan Aka got two and there was one each for Kade Bagge and Daniel Belisle.

Elsewhere Division Two Stotfold Juniors saw off BOCA Seniors of Division One, 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out, the two sides drawing at the end of 90 minutes 2-2.

There was an all Division Three clash between Litlington Athletic and FC Inter Malone which turned out to be a very tight affair, settled by a solitary goal in favour of Inter Malone.

Despite scoring three times Stevenage Athletic from Division One lost their home tie against Arlesey Town from Division Two after conceding six.

Fox & Duck faced fellow Division One side FC St Johns and the in-form St Johns booked their place in the second round with a 4-1 win.

St Ippolyts from Division Two were at home against Division Three side AC Malone and although they didn’t have it all their own way, they managed to come out on top with a 3-2 victory.

Ashwell from Division Two won 3-2 away against Fairfield Rovers from Division Three and there was no upset in the game between Vita and Division Two Buffs, the unbeaten Division One side winning 6-1.

Goalkeeping errors played their part as Division Two Kimpton crashed out to Engineers Arms of Division One.

James Mason scored twice in the first-half, giving Kimpton the lead both times, but it was 2-2 by the break and a cross that crept in at the near post put the Engineers ahead.

A fourth from long range that sailed over the head of the Kimpton number one ended the game.

Chris Slough got a brace for the Engineers with one each for Chris Clark and Joe Eblet.

Fairfield Park from Division One had a very comfortable 7-0 win over Chells Rovers from Division Three and two more Division Three sides, Coach & Horses and The Hogs Head, shared five goals, the Hogs getting the 3-2 win.

Another all Division Three clash between Sandon and North Herts Hatters was won 2-0 by the home side and GSS are through after a 4-1 success over Division Two rivals The Albion.

Lewis Collins got two and Ricci Hamilton one, Arnie Parker getting the assist on all three, and Hamilton then turned provider for Shane Morriss to score.

FC Kings from Division One lost 3-0 at home to Excel, also from Division One, and the final tie of the round saw Lea Sports PSG play at home against fellow Division Two side The Cock.

After a 0-0 stalemate this tie was decided by penalties and unfortunately Lea Sports kept up their miserable record in shoot-outs, losing 8-7.

It was their eighth time facing the lottery in their 47-year history with the only success a 4-2 win for the third team in March 2001.