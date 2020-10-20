Hitchin Sunday League: Plenty of goals led by a thriller between Vita and Stevenage Athletic

Vita and Stevenage Athletic shared 12 goals in the latest round of Hitchin Sunday League fixtures. Picture: PETER BYRNE/PA PA Archive/PA Images

There were plenty of goals in the latest round of the Hitchin Sunday League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The highest-scoring game came in Division One with league leaders Vita claiming a 7-5 success over Stevenage Athletic, their fifth win in the opening five games.

FC Kings were at home and shared the spoils as a result of their 1-1 draw with FC St Johns who had not dropped any points prior to this game.

Excel won by the odd goal in seven in their game against Fox & Duck while Engineers Arms picked up their first point of the season following their 3-3 draw against Shephall Wednesday.

BOCA Seniors and Fairfield Park picked up a point each following their 4-4 draw.

GSS and Stotfold Juniors also shared eight goals, Jamie Burbury, Harison Ahern-Farebrother and Marcus Dolby scoring for GSS before the final equaliser from Ben Clark.

Goals from Callum Hobson and Simon Umney were not enough for Buffs as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Royston United who maintained their perfect start to the season.

The Cock had a good 4-3 win away against St Ippolyts and Ashwell won 3-1 at home against Lea Sports PSG.

The Albion remain pointless after their 3-1 defeat away against Almond Tree.

In Division Three, AC Malone were at home against The Hogs Head and both teams picked up a point as a result of their 1-1 stalemate.

The most comfortable win saw top of the table Coach & Horses beat bottom of the league Fairfield Rovers 9-2 while at the other end of the scale Kimpton won 1-0 against North Herts Hatters, James Mason getting the only goal.

Litlington Athletic, who had won their previous three games, were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Inter Malone.

The final game of the day saw Sandon win 3-2 at home against Hitchin Town Supporters.

Results, October 18.

Division One: FC Kings 1 FC St Johns 1; Fox & Duck 3 Excel 4; Shephall Wednesday 3 Engineers Arms 3; Vita 7 Stevenage Athletic 5; BOCA Seniors 4 Fairfield Park 4.

Division Two: GSS 4 Stotfold Juniors 4; Buffs 2 Royston United 3; St Ippolyts 3 The Cock 4; Ashwell 3 Lea Sports PSG 1; Almond Tree 3 The Albion 1.

Division Three: AC Malone 1 The Hogs Head 1; Coach & Horses 9 Fairfield Rovers 2; Kimpton 1 North Herts Hatters 0; Litlington Athletic 1 FC Inter Malone 1; Sandon 3 Hitchin Town Supporters 2.

Fixtures, October 25.

Challenge Cup round one: BOCA Seniors v Stotfold Juniors; Litlington Athletic v FC Inter Malone; Stevenage Athletic v Arlesey Town; Fox & Duck v FC St Johns; St Ippolyts v AC Malone; Fairfield Rovers v Ashwell; Vita v Buffs; Engineers Arms v Kimpton; Fairfield Park v Chells Rovers; Coach & Horses v The Hogs Head; Royston United v Hitchin Town Supporters; Almond Tree v Shephall Wednesday; Sandon v North Herts Hatters; GSS v The Albion; FC Kings v Excel; Lea Sports PSG v The Cock.