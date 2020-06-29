Bedwell Rangers named top club in the Hertfordshire FA Grassroots Football Awards

Bedwell Rangers have been named club of the year at the 2020 Herts FA Grassroots Football Awards. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2017

Bedwell Rangers have been crowned club of the year in the Hertfordshire FA’s Grassroots Football Awards and will now go on to be considered for national acclaim.

Speaking on Twitter when announcing the awards, Herts FA said: “Bedwell Rangers is a club that is truly at the heart of its community.

“Diverse and inclusive, we are pleased to recognise them as our grassroots club of the year. Congratulations.”

The Stevenage-based club themselves said: “This is an outstanding award for an outstanding club. We are proud to provide football to players of all ages and abilities and we are proud of our players and all our volunteers.

“Great club, great people.”

They are not the only ones to have been given a title as “the inspirational” Daniel Bennett of Letchworth Garden City Eagles was named youth coach of the year.

The Herts FA said: “He provides an exciting, fun and safe environment for all whilst ensuring all children are included, living and breathing the values of ‘For All’. Fantastic work.”

The awards recognise and celebrate the work of individuals and groups to instil the FA’s values and who make a positive difference in their club, league or community.

The winners were selected by a panel of judges drawn from across Hertfordshire football following nominations made by the public earlier this year.

The national awards will be decided by the FA.

St Albans City Youth lifted two awards, the project of the year and the we only do positive respect award, the latter claimed by coaches Charlie Boswell and Anthony Gosling.

The Herts Senior County League took the top league prize with Tring’s Thomas Hood being named the match official of the year.

Amanda Kirby of Chipperfield Corinthians took the volunteer of the year award and Alfie Dibble is the one to look out for as he was named the county’s rising star for the launch of Watford Athletic, a chartered standard club playing Sunday football.

Chief executive Karl Lingham said: “Our role at Herts FA is to support grassroots football and the thousands of volunteers who make up the game across our county.

“We are always full of admiration for those who give up their time for others, working hard to improve standards and increase opportunities in the game.

“To receive so many nominations shows the amount of great work being undertaken and we would like to thank all those involved in the grassroots game whose efforts make Hertfordshire a great place to play football.”