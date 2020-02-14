Gregson’s joy at Stotfold’s new home as Eagles keep up play-off push with win

new

Stotfold V Shefford Town & Campton - Luke Gregson, player-manager of Stotfold FC. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Stotfold started life at their new stadium with a thrilling 5-3 win over rivals Shefford Town & Campton in Spartan South Midlands Division One on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles played their first game at the New Roker Park in front of a crowd of 644, but the visitors clearly hadn't read the script as they took the lead inside two minutes.

Stephen Brooks equalised just 60 seconds later, but Shefford went back in front with 24 minutes gone.

Owen Robertson equalised, but the away side scored again and went into the break ahead.

Stotfold fought back in the second half though, with goals from Kim Forsythe, Robbie Buchanan and new signing Josh Coley securing the win.

Player-manager Luke Gregson is delighted with the club's new ground, telling CometSport: "The whole day was amazing and I'm buzzing.

"To get the amount of people we had was special and I didn't think we'd have as many as that. It was an eight-goal thriller so a great game for the crowd.

"It's lovely and it feels like a proper ground. The players all think it's something special."

The win was key to Stotfold's promotion push, with Gregson adding: "It was a massive win and a game when the result meant more than the performance.

"The performance was good in bits, but the result means we are only a couple of points behind them with six games in hand and we are back in touch with the current top four.

"It's all to play for now so it was massive for us. I felt we slightly edged it and I'm glad we won."

Gregson is also pleased with the look of his squad after adding to the team he started the season with.

"It has taken a little bit of time. It was a new side, I've managed to get a few of my old players back from Baldock and we have strengthened the squad.

"I feel like we are really strong now and have the squad to be a top four team.

"We didn't have the best start to the season, but if we'd had this squad at the start of the season then I'm sure it would reflect in the league table.

"I just hope we can go from strength to strength now, but there are some good sides in this league and it's the strongest I've ever seen it. It's all to play for now."

Stotfold face Milton Keynes Robins at home on Saturday.