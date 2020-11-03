Advanced search

Football round-up: Baldock out of FA Vase but Stotfold smash seven against London Tigers

PUBLISHED: 06:40 04 November 2020

Alex Coppin scored for Baldock Town in their FA Vase match at Gorleston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Alex Coppin scored for Baldock Town in their FA Vase match at Gorleston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Baldock Town missed out on a place in the second round of the FA Vase after they fell to a 4-2 defeat at Gorleston.

It was a great opening for the Reds as they stormed into a 2-0 lead after 27 minutes with goals from Scott Piggott and Alex Coppin.

But the Eastern Counties League hosts fought back, first levelling the game by half-time before taking the lead with a penalty and then sealing the win in the second minute of stoppage time.

Baldock were back in action again on Tuesday but their trip to Newport Pagnell Town in the SSML Premier Division ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Arlesey Town meanwhile, whose game at Harefield United was postponed on Saturday, lost 4-0 at home to Eynesbury Rovers.

Result of the day on Saturday came in SSML Division One as Stotfold thumped London Tigers 7-0.

Owen Robertson led the way with a hat-trick while there was one each for Jack Bradshaw, Kaan Fehmi, Nico Coleman and Max Ryan.

