Former Tottenham and Swindon striker Obika on trial at Stevenage

Jonathan Obika of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Former Tottenham and Swindon striker Jonathan Obika is on trial with Stevenage as looks to earn himself a deal at the Lamex.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after leaving Oxford United at the end of last season, and played for Boro during their pre-season friendly at St Albans on Saturday as he bids to impress boss Dino Maamria.

Obika started his career at Tottenham in 2008, but failed to make a single Premier League appearance as he spent 11 loan spells away from the club.

He finally made a permanent exit in 2014 to join Swindon, scoring 25 league goals in 94 games before joining Oxford in 2017.

Obika struggled at The U's, finding the net just six times in 46 games.

The striker is now looking to earn himself a deal at the Lamex ahead of the 2019/20 League Two season.