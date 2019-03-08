Football round-up: Stotfold out of FA Cup but flying in the league

Liam Gooch saved a penalty in Stotfold's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Canvey Island. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

There was no disgrace as Stotfold bowed out the FA Cup with a 2-0 loss at home to Canvey Island.

The Essex side still have a 100 per cent record in the Isthmian League Division One North, two divisions higher than the Eagles, and goals from George Purcell and Tobi Joseph in each half got them the win at Roker Park.

But Stotfold battled hard and prevented the Gulls from having too many clear-cut chances.

Keeper Liam Gooch also saved a first-half penalty.

And Stotfold took the confidence from that performance into their SSML Division One match on Monday to beat Winslow United 3-0.

Owen Robertson got two and Lewis Barker one as they made it three wins in four league games.

They are just ahead of Langford in the table after their 4-3 win at home to Buckingham Athletic.

Daniel Bond, Charlie Rome, Harry Poulton and Lincoln Gilmartin got the Reds' goals.

Letchworth Eagles made it four points from two HSCL Premier Division games with a 5-0 win at Bush Hill Rangers.