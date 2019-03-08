Exclusive

Fisher pleased with squad as Baldock boss readies for new campaign

Loren Maxwell sheilds the ball from Liam Kenna in the match between Baldock Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

New Baldock Town boss Adam Fisher is delighted with how his squad is coming together for the new Spartan South Midlands Premier Division season.

Fisher took over the Reds hot seat this summer and has been assembling his squad throughout pre-season.

The former Welwyn Garden City boss was delighted to finally get his hands on Alex O'Brien, while he raved over defender George Ezekiel, calling him the 'best young defender I've seen'.

"Some of the lads that have come in, Alex O'Brien, I tried to sign him for three years when I was at Welwyn," he told CometSport.

"He's been there and done it. He gets us ticking in midfield, he's got good quality so he's definitely one that will be good for us.

"We've also signed a lad, George Ezekiel, he's only 18 and a centre back, but I'd go as far to say in my last six years at this level he's the best young defender I've seen.

"He's really good, quick, physical, strong, good on the ball, but what I really like is that he talks well, like an experienced centre back.

"We had a real good look at him in pre-season and from day one he looked really confident, very self assured.

"We've still got Liam Kenna there, who is an experienced centre back, been there and done it, who can play with him which I think is really important for him.

"Scott Piggott is one people will look at, he scored 40 goals for Letchworth last season, and think we've taken a bit of a risk on him, but he's looked really good in pre-season.

"All of them in their own right are hopefully going to do the job we need them to do. There are lots of positives and big credit to the boys who have stayed here because it was important that they stayed and gave us a foothold.

"I'm really pleased with the mix at the moment."