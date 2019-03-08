Advanced search

Fan favourite Parrett returns to Stevenage for new season

PUBLISHED: 11:21 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 16 July 2019

Fan favourite Dean Parrett is back at Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage FC

Archant

Stevenage have made a statement of intent with the new League Two season looming, by bringing fan favourite Dean Parrett back to the club from Gillingham.

Parrett returns to the Lamex after three years away, spending two seasons with AFC Wimbledon and last campaign with the Gills.

The 27-year-old midfielder was a huge hit with Boro supporters during his first spell, which ran from 2013 to 2016.

He is delighted to be back, telling Stevenage's official website: "It's a slightly weird feeling, but I'm really excited to be back, very excited actually. It's been three years, but it's good to be back.

"I had some good conversations with Dino, who I've got to start calling gaffer now, the facilities are a lot better than a lot of League One clubs.

You may also want to watch:

"I think I was at my fittest before when I was here, I played some of my best football when I was here, I got on really well with the fans, it's just the whole place really. It's nice to be back."

Parrett's finest hour in the red and white of Stevenage came during the first-leg of the 2014/15 League Two play-off semi-final, when he scored a superb opener in the 1-1 draw with Southend.

It's a goal that the former Tottenham man remembers fondly.

"We had some good times, obviously the play-off run was really good, I still watch the goal back from the semi-final, I show my son now, he's five now and loves football."

When asked if Stevenage fans can expect to see a better player than the one they saw before, Parrett joked: "You'll have to wait and see.

"I'm a similar player to the one I was before, I like to get forward, score goals and create things," he continued.

"Under Graham when I was here before, he gave me the freedom to go and play and hopeful it's the same."

