Familiar faces for Arlesey Town as FA Cup run continues

PUBLISHED: 10:12 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 28 August 2019

James Hatch got Arlesey Town's second against Peterborough Northern Star in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arlesey Town will be on the road to familiar foes in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup after they were drawn at Hadley.

Charlie Black, seen in action for Biggleswade United, scored Arlesey Town's first goal in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOOCharlie Black, seen in action for Biggleswade United, scored Arlesey Town's first goal in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Bricks now play in the Essex Senior League after being switched from the SSML Premier Division in the summer.

The tie at Brickfield Lane will earn the winners £4,500, adding to the £5,140 already accumulated.

Arlesey reached this stage with a 2-0 win over Peterborough Northern Star at New Lamb Meadow on Saturday.

Charlie Black put them in front in the first half with a strike from 30 yards that sailed over the visiting keeper's head.

Charlie Thake and Josh Brown combined to give him another chance before the break but in a game of few chances they had to wait until the second period for the second, James Hatch capitalising on a mistake at the back before finishing coolly.

A possible third was ruled out for offside.

