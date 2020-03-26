Advanced search

new

FA voids non-league season from step three to six due to Covid-19 outbreak

PUBLISHED: 16:09 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 26 March 2020

Stotfold V Shefford Town & Campton - Stephen Brooks in action for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stotfold V Shefford Town & Campton - Stephen Brooks in action for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

The non-league season for clubs from step three to six is over after the FA made the decision to expunge the season following the coronavirus outbreak.

This means no promotion or relegation will take place, impacting Stotfold who had been challenging for promotion from Spartans South Midlands Division One and Letchworth Garden City Eagles who were top of the Herts Senior County League Premier Division.

You may also want to watch:

The season is also over for Southern League Central Premier Division side Hitchin Town, and SSML teams Baldock Town, Arlesey Town, Shefford Town & Campton and Langford.

“The FA and NLS steps three to six have reached a consensus that their 2019-20 season will now be brought to an end, and all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS steps three to six, and no promotion to NLS step two,” read the FA’s statement.

“These decisions will also apply to the leagues and clubs who play at NLS step seven.

“We will continue to assist and support the National League (NLS steps one and two) to determine the outcome of its 2019-20 season as quickly as possible. The planned implementation of the restructure of the NLS will also now be deferred until the start of the 2021/22 season.”

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Cash and till stolen in Letchworth Tesco break-in

The Tesco Express on Bedford Road was broken into in the early hours this morning. Picture: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Stevenage parents go back to school as pupils embrace first week of home learning

Mum Toni has got her kids dancing as part of PE class. Picture: Toni Hanslow

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Cash and till stolen in Letchworth Tesco break-in

The Tesco Express on Bedford Road was broken into in the early hours this morning. Picture: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Stevenage parents go back to school as pupils embrace first week of home learning

Mum Toni has got her kids dancing as part of PE class. Picture: Toni Hanslow

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

FA voids non-league season from step three to six due to Covid-19 outbreak

Stotfold V Shefford Town & Campton - Stephen Brooks in action for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus: May’s DogFest cancelled at Knebworth House

DogFest at Knebworth House from May 2 to May 3, 2020, has been cancelled this year. The festival for dogs and their owners will return to Hertfordshire in 2021. Picture: Louise Farrell / Tell Tails Photography

Animal charities in Hertfordshire persevere through coronavirus crisis

Animal charities are still supporting animals across the county throughout the coronavirus crisis. Picture: RSPCA

Stevenage mayor issues message of support at this ‘unprecedented time’

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller has written a letter of support to residents. Picture: SBC
Drive 24