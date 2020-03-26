new

FA voids non-league season from step three to six due to Covid-19 outbreak

The non-league season for clubs from step three to six is over after the FA made the decision to expunge the season following the coronavirus outbreak.

This means no promotion or relegation will take place, impacting Stotfold who had been challenging for promotion from Spartans South Midlands Division One and Letchworth Garden City Eagles who were top of the Herts Senior County League Premier Division.

The season is also over for Southern League Central Premier Division side Hitchin Town, and SSML teams Baldock Town, Arlesey Town, Shefford Town & Campton and Langford.

“The FA and NLS steps three to six have reached a consensus that their 2019-20 season will now be brought to an end, and all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS steps three to six, and no promotion to NLS step two,” read the FA’s statement.

“These decisions will also apply to the leagues and clubs who play at NLS step seven.

“We will continue to assist and support the National League (NLS steps one and two) to determine the outcome of its 2019-20 season as quickly as possible. The planned implementation of the restructure of the NLS will also now be deferred until the start of the 2021/22 season.”