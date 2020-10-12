FA Vase draw news after very different outcomes to late drama for Arlesey Town and Baldock Town

Josh Furness scored twice as Baldock Town won late against Halstead Town in the FA Vase. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Baldock Town have been given an away date for the first round proper of the FA Vase – after a late winner saw them advance 3-2 over Halstead Town.

They will go to Eastern Counties League Premier Division Gorleston on October 31, the Norfolk side through after beating Downham Town by the same 3-2 score.

Baldock’s clash on Sunday was a true epic cup tie with the visitors going into the lead in the first-half before the Reds took control with second-half goals from Josh Furness and Ashley Hay.

Halstead equalised though with nine minutes to go, however, with penalties looming and the game in stoppage time, Furness popped up again to send the hosts through.

There had been similar late drama just 24 hours earlier when Baldock’s landlords, Arlesey Town, took on Northampton Sileby Rangers.

And for the majority of the contest it looked like the Blues would head through.

Bruno Brito had smashed in a delightful free-kick on 36 minutes for his first for the club and a 1-0 lead but the teams were level by the break, the equaliser coming just two minutes later.

They regained the advantage though early in the second half with a sensational piece of skill from Herculano Carvalho.

He received a chipped ball through to him on the edge of the area and after controlling it with his chest, he executed a perfect bicycle kick that flew in over the keeper’s head.

And they seemed in complete control until two minutes from time when a speculative shot deceived Luke Daley in the home goal and squirmed past him.

The shellshock of the goal was compounded by a straight red card for Brito in the move.

Worde was to come though as most minds turned to the probability of a penalty shoot-out.

Jake Stronge picked up the ball on the edge of the box, beat two defenders and slotted it beyond Daley and the post for 3-2 in the 92nd minute.

It was an incredible and soul-destroying four minutes of football and an example if one was needed that a game is not over until it’s over.