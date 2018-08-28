New

FA VASE - Three games from Wembley! Find out who Biggleswade FC will play after stirring victory over Stowmarket Town

Potton United V Biggleswade FC - Biggleswade FC celebrate 2-1. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Biggleswade FC have been drawn to face Windsor FC as they look to extend their best ever run in the FA Vase, writes Charlie Coleman.

The Bedfordshire side defeated Stowmarket Town 1-0 in front of 527 in attendance to reach the fifth round of the competition and are now just three wins away from playing at the famous Wembley Stadium.

They now have a home tie to prepare for against Hellenic League Premier Division side Windsor FC who defeated AFC Uckfield Town 4-1 in the previous round.

Joint-manager Dave Northfield said that “moments like this are why we started this club.

“It is a real achievement for a club founded just three years ago.”

Patrick McCafferty scored the all-important goal for Biggleswade with a header at the back-post following a free-kick late on.

The tie against Windsor is expected to be played on Sunday, February 3 at Langford Road.

