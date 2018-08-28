New

FA Trophy - Find out who Biggleswade Town face in the second round proper

Find out who Biggleswade Town will face in the FA Trophy Second Round, as the Waders look to continue their longest run in the competition.

The Waders will travel to Vanarama Natonal League side AFC Flyde in the second round - the highest ranked club they have ever faced in a competitive match in their 144 year history.

The Waders beat National League South side Wealdstone 2-1 at Langford Road on Saturday, with goals from Joe White and Matt Ball keeping their best run in the Trophy alive.

Biggleswade boss Lee Allinson said he’d like an away trip to a northern side, and picked out Salford City as a dream tie.

However, he tweeted after the draw was made that he was delighted with the opponents, as it is a ‘great day out for the boys and the supporters.’

Flyde lie sixth in non-league’s top division – eight points behind league leaders Leyton Orient – and are averaging an attendance of over 1600 at their new Mill Farm ground.

They’ll travel to Lancashire on the 12th on January, for a game only rivalled in the club’s history by their run to the first round proper of the FA Cup and their play-off final victory over Rugby Town, both in 2013.