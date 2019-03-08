Exclusive

Experienced boss Fisher is demanding Baldock push for promotion this season

Manager of Welwyn Garden City Adam Fisher in the match between WGC and Hertford Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Baldock Town boss Adam Fisher wants his side to win promotion from the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division after claiming he didn't come to the club to finish 'anywhere below the top two.'

Fisher took the reigns at the Reds after leaving Welwyn Garden City and he has made clear to his side that he came to achieve promotion.

"I said from day one of pre-season that we've got to aim to be in the top two and promotion depending on how many points you get," he told CometSport.

"As a club they finished fifth last season, got to two cup finals and won one of them and I said to the lads who were already here, they should want to push on and finished higher than fifth.

"The lads that have come in want to be successful, so we've set our targets. We want to be fighting for the top two positions. But, and it's a big but, I look at the league and it's going to be very tough.

"We have to make sure we start strong and be in a good position by Christmas so that we can kick on again.

"As a club, they haven't really put too much pressure on. They've said we want to try and improve on last season and they have designs on being a step four club.

"If promotion doesn't happen this year we'll go again next year.

"We need to set our targets as high as possible, and ultimately I haven't come to this club to finish anywhere below the top two."

Fisher's experience could be key in Baldock's promotion after he guided Welwyn Garden City to the Premier Division title in 2017/18.

"Every game and every season is different at each club, but I think there's only me and one other manager in this league who can say they've won it, so that's been good to attract players," he added.

"You can say I've been successful at this level and players buy into that. I'm trying to build a side similar to the one I had at Welwyn with good team spirit, who work hard, have good quality in the right place, but with a mixture of experience and youth.

"Everyone has their own desires to go and win the league or get promoted so it's going to be tough, but my experience can only be a benefit so hopefully it stands me in good stead."