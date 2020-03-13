Advanced search

English Football League postpone games until April due to outbreak of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:49 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 13 March 2020

The EFL have suspended games until April due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: David Loveday/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

English Football League has postponed games until April 3 because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Premier League and EFL bosses met this morning at emergency meetings to discuss future fixtures and it was decided that Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two games would be postponed.

This means that Stevenage will now miss five games Newport County, Swindon Town, Morecambe, Scunthorpe United and Walsall before potentially returning to action against Oldham Athletic on April 4.

Clubs have also been advised to suspend indefinitely all non-essential activities which include, but are not limited to, player appearances, training ground visits and fan meetings.

In a statement, the EFL said: 'This decision has not been taken lightly but the EFL must prioritise the health and well-being of players, staff and supporters while also acknowledging the government's national efforts in tackling this outbreak.'

Stevenage have confirmed they will issue a statement in due course regarding other operations at the club including the academy and foundation.

