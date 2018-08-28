Advanced search

Dino Maamria delighted as Stevenage shut out Yeovil

PUBLISHED: 16:56 04 February 2019

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria claps the fans after the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria claps the fans after the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria was pleased with his sides performance in their 1-0 win over Yeovil on Saturday as Boro stay in the race for a Sky Bet League Two play-off place.

The Comet's Dan Mountney speaks to Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria after the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOOThe Comet's Dan Mountney speaks to Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria after the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Alex Revell’s second-half volley was enough for all three points at the Lamex Stadium, but Maamria was happier with his teams display in the first 45 minutes.

“First-half we were very good. I thought actually first-half we were better than the second-half,” he said.

“The only thing we lacked was a goal. Sometimes that happens. After last week’s loss everyone was a bit apprehensive, a bit nervous, we were looking for that goal.

“I thought first-half we were totally dominating the game, we played on the front foot.

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria on the touchline in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOOManager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria on the touchline in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

“All I asked them before the game is totally the opposite of what we did last week. Go out on the front foot and show people who pay money to come here to watch us that we want to win the game.

“I thought we did that first-half but the only thing we didn’t do was score a goal.

“Second-half it was a great finish by Revs, a good cross and that’s something we’ve been trying to build on, getting overloads, putting crosses in the box and giving our centre-forwards a chance to score a goal.”

Saturday’s clean sheet was Stevenage’s first in more than a month, with their last shut out coming on New Year’s Day in the 1-0 win over Newport County.

Maamria was full of praise for his defence, especially Luther James-Wildin.

“Our back four were very good today,” he said.

“Johnny Hunt put in an excellent performance and fair play to him.

“Luther was fantastic again, he’s a player we’ll do well to keep hold of. I’m glad I’m going to keep hold of him till the end of the season, but if he keeps playing and improving like that he won’t be here long.

“As a back four it’s good to get back to a clean sheet, we haven’t had one for a while.”

