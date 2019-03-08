new

Dino delight as Boro win thrilling pre-season clash with newly formed Bulls

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria on the touchline in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Bury at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria was pleased with his side's thrilling 4-3 win over Jersey Bulls in their opening pre-season game as the new League Two season looms.

Familiar faces, new signings and trialists all played their part for Boro in St Hellier, but it was the home side who took the lead when Fraser Barlow scored the Bulls first ever goal in what was their inaugral game.

Summer addition Charlie Carter levelled from the penalty spot before half-time, but Lorne Bickley put Jersey back in front just after the interval.

Danny Newton equalised after a penalty box scramble, then Jonny Le Quesne made it 3-2 to the hosts with more than an hour gone.

Defender Ben Nugent got the goal of the afternoon as Stevenage fought back again, smashing them level from 30 yards.

Fittingly, Boro's winner was scored by Jersey-born forward Kurtis Guthrie as the game finished 4-3.

"It was a great game and a great occasion," Maamria told the club's official website.

"It was a fantastic game of football, we won it and I'm always happy with a win.

"You can see we are lacking a few bodies. Probably the biggest negative is the pitch, it didn't suit us at all.

"It's very dry and very hot. They are probably more used to it than us, we didn't move the ball as quickly as we wanted, but it's a start.

"I'm happy with the four goals we scored, they were all great goals, I'm not happy with the three we conceded but the work starts today."

Maamria was full of praise for Stevenage's newly formed opponents, adding: "They have got one or two really good players. Their goalkeeper was outstanding.

"Let's not underestimate them. They've done well this afternoon, they scored three goals against us, not many teams do that against us but they did, so it gives us something to think about and I'm sure we'll fix that.

Speaking about the trip and his current squad, the Boro boss added: "It's been a fantastic trip.

"We've done a lot of work and it gave me a good idea about the trialists more than anything else, I've got to make a few decisions.

"We probably need still four, five, six quality players, but let's see what happens."