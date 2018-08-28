Advanced search

Deadline Day: Stevenage’s first £1m sale Ben Wilmot leaves Premier League Watford on loan to Udinese

PUBLISHED: 21:03 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:21 31 January 2019

Stevenage have sold Ben Wilmot to Premier League side Watford for a club record fee (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Stevenage’s first £1m sale, Ben Wilmot has left Watford to join Italian side Udinesese on loan to the end of the season as predicted by CometSport.

Ben Wilmot on the ball in the game against Carlisle United FC. Picture: Danny LooBen Wilmot on the ball in the game against Carlisle United FC. Picture: Danny Loo

The centre-back began his career at Broadhall Way coming through the club’s highly-rated academy system before being blooded in the first team last season under former boss Darren Sarll.

Sarll handed the talented teenager his debut against Milton Keynes in the Checkatrade Trophy in October 2017 before the Premier League Hornets paid a seven figure sum to land him on a five-year deal last summer.

The 19-year-old has made six appearances for Watford this season, starting four cup games and coming off the bench in two Premier League matches.

Wilmot, who has represented England at youth level, was a second-half substitute in Watford’s last league outing in the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday.

Sports journalist Layth Yousif predicted Ben Wilmot's move to Udinese after a well-placed source confirmed the move houors before it became publicSports journalist Layth Yousif predicted Ben Wilmot's move to Udinese after a well-placed source confirmed the move houors before it became public

His loan move makes him the third Watford player to join sister club Udinese in the January transfer window, with both clubs owned by the Pozzo family.

The highly-rated Sarll has been suspended by the Vicarage Road outfit pending allegations of bullying.

Follow Layth on Twitter @laythy29

