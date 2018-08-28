New

Deadline Day: Stevenage land four new signings with Ilias Chair, Elijah Adebayo, Jordan Gibson and Calum Dyson arriving at the Lamex

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet ahead of the League Two match against Yeovil Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Read our Stevenage deadline-day transfer round-up after a busy day for Dino Maamria’s squad.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet ahead of the League Two match against Yeovil Town. Picture: DANNY LOO Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet ahead of the League Two match against Yeovil Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

The League Two club have signed four new players hours before the January window is set to shut.

Ilias Chair, Elijah Adebayo, Jordan Gibson and Calum Dyson all arrived at the club before the deadline.

Ilias Chair has joined on loan until the end of the season from QPR. The attacker said: “I am very happy to have got this deal done in time.

Striker Ilias Chair has signed for Stevenage on loan from QPR Striker Ilias Chair has signed for Stevenage on loan from QPR

“I look forward to showcasing my skills to the Stevenage fans and helping the team win games.”

Boss Maamria is delighted at the deal, explaining at Bragbury End on Thursday afternoon: “Chair can play in a number of positions across the front four and he has got good tenacity and quick feet.

“I spoke to Luke Freeman about him and he spoke very highly about Chair, so I look forward to working with him for the rest of the season.”

Elijah Adebayo has signed for Stevenage on loan from Fullham Elijah Adebayo has signed for Stevenage on loan from Fullham

21-year-old Fulham striker Elijah Adebayo has joined Boro on loan until May with a view to a permanent deal in the summer and can’t wait to get started.

He said: “I am eager to get going now and try to help the club achieve their goals.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and hope to make my mark on the team this season.”

Calum Dyson has signed for Stevenage on loan from Plymouth Calum Dyson has signed for Stevenage on loan from Plymouth

Jordan Gibson has also signed on loan until the end of the 2018-19 season, with a view to sealing a permanent contract in the summer.

The Bradford winger has been at the centre of plenty of Stevenage-centric rumours throughout January and he says he is delighted to have finally got it over the line.

“It has been going on for a little while now so I am very pleased to be able to make it official,” Gibson said.

Winger Jorden Gibson has signed for Stevenage on loan from Bradford Winger Jorden Gibson has signed for Stevenage on loan from Bradford

“I have already got to know the lads and the staff so it is now about getting down to business and helping the team.”

Finally, Calum Dyson has put pen to paper with Boro until the end of the season with an option to buy.

“I am fit, ready and raring to go,” Dyson said. “I am thankful for the opportunity and can’t wait to kick-start my season here at Stevenage.”

Follow Layth on Twitter @laythy29