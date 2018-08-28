Advanced search

Deadline Day: Highly-rated Northern Ireland international Ben Kennedy leaves Stevenage to join Newport on loan

PUBLISHED: 20:50 31 January 2019

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ben Kennedy has left Stevenage for Newport on loan until the end of this season it hasa been revealed.

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

The highly-rated Northern Irish U21 international joined the Exiles with only hours remaining of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old made 146 appearances scoring 31 goals for Boro since breaking through from the academy five years ago.

There has been no official comment from Boro boss Dino Maamria although chairman Phil Wallace said: “Ben has got another year left on his contract but made it clear he wanted a move away.

“He has been with us since he was 16 years old, coming to us from Northern Ireland and he wants to move on next season to further his career.

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

“This is a loan deal at his specific request until the end of the season, which we have reluctantly agreed to. We could have stood him down but he has given us great service over the last six years and so we will see how things look again at the end of the season.”

Stevenage CEO Alex Tunbridge spent a successful 18 months at Rodney Parade in a similar position prior to being headhunted by Wallace this summer to rejoin the club he supported as a youngster.

