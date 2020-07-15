Yeovil boss Darren Sarll urges footballing world to help former Stevenage junior Spencer McCall’s fight for a life-saving operation

Former Stevenage boss Darren Sarll has led the pleas to help one of his former junior players who needs a potentially life-saving operation.

Spencer McCall never made it at the Lamex Stadium but went on to enjoy a good few years in non-league with the likes of Wingate & Finchley and more recently Hemel Hempstead Town.

However, in February last year he was told that what he thought was a simple stress fracture football injury was actually Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

Life was put on hold as he underwent 14 cycles of chemotherapy and three major surgeries and in September he was given the all-clear.

But two weeks after his 25th birthday a routine scan showed that the cancer had spread to his lungs and there were multiple tumours.

More chemo has been unable to stabilise the disease and the recommendation given was specialists who offer innovative treatments.

These are only available abroad at the moment and the costs are huge so he has set up a just-giving page to raise the funds.

McCall said: “This has undoubtably been a very tough and challenging period of my life over the last two years. Having done everything that has been thrown at me by my doctors I was looking forward to getting my life back on track and I couldn’t wait to get back to playing football

“But my spirit remains high and I am not willing to lie down and accept defeat.

“I appreciate that not everyone is in a position to donate, particularly with challenging financial times but there may be other ways you can help me, for example sharing my story may attract the attention of any further help that can be offered.

“Thank you to everyone in advance.”

Now Yeovil boss Sarll said in a video message: “This is something that is very close to my heart and I’m appealing to the people of our community in Somerset and to the greater footballing world to get behind Spencer.

“If you can help in any way I’d be unbelievably grateful.”

To donate or share the message go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/spencer-mccall