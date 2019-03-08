Late goals provide cruel ending to Baldock Town's trip to Harpenden

The fact that football is a very cruel game was never more evident than in Baldock Town's 2-1 defeat away to Harpenden Town.

The Reds were on course for win number two in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division after taking an early lead at Rothamsted Park.

Harry Holland got that after just two minutes thanks to a quick free-kick and other than two Josh Humbert headers that hit the crossbar for the home side, Baldock were comfortable at the break.

Harpenden improved in the second half but even then it still appeared as if Baldock would hold onto all three points, with one outstanding Adam Harpur save central to that.

However, with five minutes to go Jake Anthony finally found a way through from a corner and three minutes into stoppage time Matt Standen grabbed the winner.

The result puts Baldock in 15th place in the table after one win in four games.

They go to Holland in the FA Vase on Saturday.