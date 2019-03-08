Advanced search

Late goals provide cruel ending to Baldock Town's trip to Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 10:41 29 August 2019

Baldock Town's Curtis Finch battles with Matt Crook of Harpenden in the SSML Premier Division clash. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Baldock Town's Curtis Finch battles with Matt Crook of Harpenden in the SSML Premier Division clash. Picture: KARYN HADDON

The fact that football is a very cruel game was never more evident than in Baldock Town's 2-1 defeat away to Harpenden Town.

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Adam Harpur for Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden Town V Baldock Town - Adam Harpur for Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Reds were on course for win number two in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division after taking an early lead at Rothamsted Park.

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Karl Osbourne for Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden Town V Baldock Town - Karl Osbourne for Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harry Holland got that after just two minutes thanks to a quick free-kick and other than two Josh Humbert headers that hit the crossbar for the home side, Baldock were comfortable at the break.

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Jordan Balogun for Harpenden Town shields the ball from George Ezeviel for Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden Town V Baldock Town - Jordan Balogun for Harpenden Town shields the ball from George Ezeviel for Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden improved in the second half but even then it still appeared as if Baldock would hold onto all three points, with one outstanding Adam Harpur save central to that.

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Adam Fisher, manager of Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden Town V Baldock Town - Adam Fisher, manager of Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

However, with five minutes to go Jake Anthony finally found a way through from a corner and three minutes into stoppage time Matt Standen grabbed the winner.

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Josh Humbert battles to clear a Baldock Town goal attempt. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden Town V Baldock Town - Josh Humbert battles to clear a Baldock Town goal attempt. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The result puts Baldock in 15th place in the table after one win in four games.

They go to Holland in the FA Vase on Saturday.

