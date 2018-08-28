Advanced search

Crewe v Stevenage: PREVIEW

PUBLISHED: 15:06 28 December 2018

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria before the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria before the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage travel to Gresty Road on Saturday to take on Crewe. Read on for Layth Yousif’s preview.

Dino Maamria and his men gave fans a boost after an excellent victory at Colchester – the club’s first victory on-the-road for the club in more than two months.

The triumph in Essex was a vital one, keeping Boro in-touch with the play-offs, sitting in tenth place, only four points off Forest Green Rovers in seventh place.

Rivals Crewe also grabbed a superb win on Boxing Day, against table-toppers Lincoln City which has seen them struggle, primarily due to their away form which has seen them pick up a mere five points from 12 games on the road.

However David Artell’s side are strong at home with seven wins from 12 fixtures even if Stevenage have a respectable away record of four wins, three draws and five defeats.

Crewe’s Jordan Bowery has tormented Boro, scoring the winning goal in two of Crewe’s last three games against the Lamex outfit.

In October Bowery’s clever finish secured three points at Broadhall Way while it was his late strike in added time in the previous match at Gresty Road last term which secured victory for the Railwaymen.

