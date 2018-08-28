New

Crewe 1-0 Stevenage: Boro fall to Chris Porter penalty as Alex Reid sees red

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Dino Maamria’s Stevenage slipped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Crewe Alexander in League Two on Saturday.

A goal from 35-year-old veteran Chris Porter sealed the win for the Gresty Road outfit.

The 21st minute penalty from the former Sheffield United forward consigned Boro to their 10th defeat of the season as they slipped to 12th place in the fourth tier.

To make matters worse for the Broadhall Way outfit Alex Reid was sent off in the 79th minute.

Stevenage host Newport County at the Lamex on New Years Day.