Convincing win sees Codicote FC top the League

After a convincing win from their first league game of the season, which saw Codicote FC comfortably take all three points, off they went to The 61 Luton FC feeling confident of building on last week’s performance, but what happened from kick off I could not have written the script for.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

“Caught napping” doesn’t even come close to describing how Codicote found themselves a goal down within the first minute. An excellent ball through to the home team’s striker forced the Cod keeper to commit himself and the confident striker skipped past him to score the opening goal, despite Codicote defender Prince Appleton’s effort to clear the ball it just managed to cross the line.

Codicote pressed forward and despite having the majority of possession and a few clear chances the closest they got to scoring was in the 38th minute when a volley from Sean Mboto hit the post. With two minutes of the first half to play, a well-taken corner kick saw Perry Price rise at the far post to head into the top corner and even the score at the break.

The second half saw more pressure added to the home side and with just five minutes of the second half played, a half-hearted clearance from the home side’s defence fell to Price, whose volley ripped into the net.

After 50 minutes played with the score standing at 1- 2, Codicote carried on pressing.

You may also want to watch:

While the front runners were having the run of things, it was Phil Ball and Abel Mudimu who had command of the central midfield. It was not long before goal number three came along when a foul committed by a frustrated home side defender led to a well taken free kick from Price 22 yards out finding the top corner of the net. This gave the striker a hat trick, while The 61 keeper watched on with the rest of the spectators.

The Cod were by no means finished, their assault on the home side’s defence saw the visitors flying wingers cut across the full backs for Gutzmore to tuck the ball under the keeper to make it goal number four, shortly followed by a similar move with Bennet slotting home the fifth.

Bennett’s pace continued to trouble the home side, when in the 87th minute a well-timed run led to a foul inside the box giving the ref no option but to point to the spot.

Up stepped Louis Wylie to tuck the ball into the bottom left hand corner, making goal number six.

With six points from the first two games and a six-plus goal difference. Codicote FC are sitting pretty at the top of their division.

Codicote FC next home game is Saturday October 3 when they take on Buckingham United.