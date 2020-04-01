Advanced search

Codicote and Stotfold add names to letter questioning FA decision to void season

PUBLISHED: 14:01 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 01 April 2020

Stotfold have added their name to a letter sent by hundreds of clubs to the FA. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Stotfold have added their name to a letter sent by hundreds of clubs to the FA. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Codicote and Stotfold are two of the latest clubs to add their names to a letter sent to the FA expressing anger at the voiding of the non-league season from step three down.

Codicote Football Club's Jim Bundy. Picture: DANNY LOOCodicote Football Club's Jim Bundy. Picture: DANNY LOO

The letter originally had 60 signatories, including Colney Heath, but has now snowballed to more than double that, with over 130 clubs from across the country agreeing with the sentiments.

They also include League One duo Peterborough United and Lincoln City.

The FA had angered clubs last week when they made the decision to void the season and expunge all results but only from step three down.

That meant that both the Eagles and Cod would see their promotion challenges scrapped while clubs such as St Albans City and Stevenage would potentially be given the chance to complete the campaign at a later date.

The letter was instigated by South Shields, who stood 12 points clear at the top of the Northern Premier League Premier Division, with just nine games to go, when the season was suspended.

In it they said the haste of the decision was one of the main gripes as was the “total lack of substantive dialogue or consultation with affected clubs”.

They also questioned how the FA could treat other non-league’s differently after the National League were moved from the ruling “at the 11th hour”.

They accepted the seriousness of the health situation but urged the FA to reconsider before it was ratified by the council.

The statement finished: “A crisis like this is a watershed moment for the FA and the relationship it chooses to have with non-league and grassroots football. It is imperative to solve this issue sensibly and democratically over the coming weeks, with transparent, constructive and fair dialogue with respective leagues and clubs. The alternative would certainly not reflect well on the FA.”

