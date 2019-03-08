new

Carabao Cup - Stevenage 1-2 Southend United: Super Parrett strike can't stop Boro cup exit as injury problems continue to mount

Dean Parrett of Stevenage shoots during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019. Picture: David Loveday/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage were knocked out of the Carabo Cup on Tuesday night, as they lost their first-round tie 2-1 against League One Southend United at the Lamex - and Boro now have even more injury worries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dean Parrett put Stevenage ahead with a brilliant long-range strike on 13 minutes, but Charlie Kelman levelled with a close range header on 47 minutes.

The striker then scored the winner with 54 minutes played to dump Boro out of the cup in round one.

Maamria also has even more injury concerns to add to an extensive list, with Parrett, Scott Cuthbert, Carter and Emmanuel Sonupe all limping off as Boro finished the game with 10 men.

Dino Maamria made four changes to the side that lost to Exeter City in League Two on Saturday, with Kurtis Guthrie, Parrett, Charlie Carter - making his debut for the club - and youngster Luis Fernandez.

Paul Farman was called into action early on to push away a powerful Stephen McLaughlin drive as the League One side took control of proceedings.

You may also want to watch:

But, completely against the run of play, Boro went ahead through a moment of magic from Parrett just 13 minutes in.

The ball broke to midfielder on the edge of the area after a defensive mix-up, before he turned sharply and fired a left-footed shot into the top corner, well beyond the reach of Nathan Bishop.

Parrett has previous against Southend, having scored a superb goal against them for Boro in the 2015 play-off semi-final first-leg.

Guthrie nearly doubled the lead on 20 minutes as he met a Parrett corner at the near post, but his poked effort fizzed just wide of the far post with home side now looking the better of the two.

The visitors should have been level five minutes before half-time when the ball fell to Isaac Hutchinson on the penalty spot, but a heroic block from Fernandez meant Stevenage went into the break ahead.

They weren't ahead for long though as just two minutes after the restart, Kelman got his head to a Elvis Bwonmono cross to level for Southend.

Boro could do little to stop the 17-year-old as he got his second to put the Shrimpers 2-1 up on 54 minutes, picking up the ball inside the area and smashing past Farman on the half-volley.

Stevenage tried to find a way back into the game, but they struggled to break down their League One opponents as they fell to defeat.