Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
New

Cambridge v Stevenage: PREVIEW

PUBLISHED: 19:04 04 January 2019

Alex Revell of Stevenage fires in a first time shot in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Alex Revell of Stevenage fires in a first time shot in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Archant

Stevenage will be looking to banish the memory of one of their worst performances of the season when they take on Cambridge at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

Alex Revell of Stevenage goes down trying to reach a ball in the box in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOOAlex Revell of Stevenage goes down trying to reach a ball in the box in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Boro lost 1-0 at home to the U’s in early September through a David Amoo goal to give the visitors bragging rights in this derby match after back-to-back defeats to halt their poor start to the season.

Boss Dino Maamria will be looking for revenge as he aims to build on the encouraging 1-0 victory over Newport County AFC on New Year’s Day at the Lame which made it two wins out of three over the festive period.

The triumph saw Stevenage move to 11th place in League Two only four points behind the play-off places in a tightly-packed promotion race.

Cambridge United are in a precarious 22nd position, two points and one place off the relegation trapdoor occupied by Sol Campbell’s Macclesfield.

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria. Picture: DANNY LOOManager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria. Picture: DANNY LOO

Apart from the former Arsenal centre-half replacing Danny Whitaker at Moss Rose, another midseason managerial change saw Cambridge swap Sean Derry with Colin Calderwood – who will be looking to erase the memory of Tuesday’s 6-0 defeat at the hands of Milton Keynes by clinching the double over Boro.

Meanwhile Cambridge have just one win from their previous six games, coming at home to Crawley Town after Calderwood was appointed.

Speaking ahead of the game manager Maamria said: “They have got a new manager, Colin Calderwood, he is a very experienced manager and they have had a mixed bag of results.

“He got a good win against Crawley and they were very good against Lincoln and unlucky not to win the game but obviously he will be very disappointed with Tuesday’s game.

“It will be a difficult test, without a shadow of a doubt. Cambridge have got good players there and I am sure Colin will organise them better defensively and I am sure they will be looking to stop conceding goals. It will be a good game, one we are looking forward to.

“They are in a difficult position because they shouldn’t be there but I am sure they are trying to get out of it and it will be a difficult game.”

Alex Revell, Boro’s match-winner last time out, returns to the club where he graduated from their academy nearly two decades ago to make 57 appearances for them, netting five goals before moving to Braintree Town in 2004.

Veteran Revell has never lined-up against his former club and will be looking to halt the recent one-sided rivalry - with Cambridge unbeaten in five meetings between the two sides, winning four.

It has also been nine years since Stevenage have won at Abbey stadium.

Boro’s last win against the U’s came in February 2016 when two goals from Byrom Harrison sunk United in a 2-0 victory at the Lamex Stadium.

See CometSport for our feature on rising star Arthur Iontton and follow Layth on Twitter @laythy29

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV appeal following criminal damage in Stevenage

Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured as part of their enquiries into criminal damage in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Police appeal after man robbed in Hitchin

Have you seen missing 76-year-old from Stevenage?

Missing Patricia Alexander. Picture: Herts Police

Man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage arrested

Police have arrested a man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage.

CCTV: Offenders ‘run across car roofs’ in Letchworth Honda forecourt

Police would like to speak to this person as part of their enquiries into criminal damage at Letchworth's Norton Way Honda forecourt. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 beautiful north Cotswold villages you need to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

WIN 12 fantastic prizes in the Cotswold Life Christmas Quiz

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Cambridge v Stevenage: PREVIEW

Alex Revell of Stevenage fires in a first time shot in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage dog lovers’ search to reunite missing Ernie with his family

Stevenage dog lovers have been searching for missing Ernie after owners Stephen and Hannah Wells posted an appeal on Facebook. Picture: Mr and Mrs Wells

Where can you get a Greggs’ vegan sausage roll in North Herts?

Greggs' new vegan sausage rolls. Picture: Danny Loo

Have you seen missing 76-year-old from Stevenage?

Missing Patricia Alexander. Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage academy produces another star as future looks bright for talented teen Arthur Iontton

Arthur Iontton of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists