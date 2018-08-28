New

Cambridge v Stevenage: PREVIEW

Alex Revell of Stevenage fires in a first time shot in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Stevenage will be looking to banish the memory of one of their worst performances of the season when they take on Cambridge at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex Revell of Stevenage goes down trying to reach a ball in the box in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Alex Revell of Stevenage goes down trying to reach a ball in the box in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Boro lost 1-0 at home to the U’s in early September through a David Amoo goal to give the visitors bragging rights in this derby match after back-to-back defeats to halt their poor start to the season.

Boss Dino Maamria will be looking for revenge as he aims to build on the encouraging 1-0 victory over Newport County AFC on New Year’s Day at the Lame which made it two wins out of three over the festive period.

The triumph saw Stevenage move to 11th place in League Two only four points behind the play-off places in a tightly-packed promotion race.

Cambridge United are in a precarious 22nd position, two points and one place off the relegation trapdoor occupied by Sol Campbell’s Macclesfield.

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria. Picture: DANNY LOO Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria. Picture: DANNY LOO

Apart from the former Arsenal centre-half replacing Danny Whitaker at Moss Rose, another midseason managerial change saw Cambridge swap Sean Derry with Colin Calderwood – who will be looking to erase the memory of Tuesday’s 6-0 defeat at the hands of Milton Keynes by clinching the double over Boro.

Meanwhile Cambridge have just one win from their previous six games, coming at home to Crawley Town after Calderwood was appointed.

Speaking ahead of the game manager Maamria said: “They have got a new manager, Colin Calderwood, he is a very experienced manager and they have had a mixed bag of results.

“He got a good win against Crawley and they were very good against Lincoln and unlucky not to win the game but obviously he will be very disappointed with Tuesday’s game.

“It will be a difficult test, without a shadow of a doubt. Cambridge have got good players there and I am sure Colin will organise them better defensively and I am sure they will be looking to stop conceding goals. It will be a good game, one we are looking forward to.

“They are in a difficult position because they shouldn’t be there but I am sure they are trying to get out of it and it will be a difficult game.”

Alex Revell, Boro’s match-winner last time out, returns to the club where he graduated from their academy nearly two decades ago to make 57 appearances for them, netting five goals before moving to Braintree Town in 2004.

Veteran Revell has never lined-up against his former club and will be looking to halt the recent one-sided rivalry - with Cambridge unbeaten in five meetings between the two sides, winning four.

It has also been nine years since Stevenage have won at Abbey stadium.

Boro’s last win against the U’s came in February 2016 when two goals from Byrom Harrison sunk United in a 2-0 victory at the Lamex Stadium.

See CometSport for our feature on rising star Arthur Iontton and follow Layth on Twitter @laythy29