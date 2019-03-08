new
Ball makes Stevenage exit to join Ebbsfleet
PUBLISHED: 12:53 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 15 July 2019
James Ball has left Stevenage after signing a permanent deal with Ebbsfleet United.
James Ball of Stevenage warms up on the pitch as sprinklers go off at half time in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Northampton Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO
The midfielder joined Boro for a five-figure fee from Stockport County last summer, and made a bright start at the Lamex, scoring on his debut against Tranmere and firing a superb free-kick against Norwich in the Carabao Cup.
He fell out of favour with boss Dino Maamria as the season went on, although he did score a brace as a substitute against Crawley in December and make 18 League Two appearance..
Ball, 23, was transfer listed this summer and has now made the permanent move to National League Ebbsfleet.