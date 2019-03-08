Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
new

Ball makes Stevenage exit to join Ebbsfleet

PUBLISHED: 12:53 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 15 July 2019

James Ball of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

James Ball of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

James Ball has left Stevenage after signing a permanent deal with Ebbsfleet United.

James Ball of Stevenage warms up on the pitch as sprinklers go off at half time in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Northampton Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOOJames Ball of Stevenage warms up on the pitch as sprinklers go off at half time in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Northampton Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

You may also want to watch:

The midfielder joined Boro for a five-figure fee from Stockport County last summer, and made a bright start at the Lamex, scoring on his debut against Tranmere and firing a superb free-kick against Norwich in the Carabao Cup.

He fell out of favour with boss Dino Maamria as the season went on, although he did score a brace as a substitute against Crawley in December and make 18 League Two appearance..

Ball, 23, was transfer listed this summer and has now made the permanent move to National League Ebbsfleet.

Most Read

Letchworth family launches fundraiser after daughter’s health deteriorates

Emily Marvell, 19, needs your help getting life-prolonging drugs. Picture: Supplied

Offley restaurant to close after 13 years

Offley Oriental has closed after 13 years in the community. Picture: Google Maps

Only preschool in England to gain National Autistic Society Accreditation Award is in Stevenage

TRACKS Autism's principal Jane Wagstaff-Smith (holding certificate), with the charity's president Jane Pitman, president of NAS Jane Asher, and TRACKS staff. Picture: DANNY LOO

Prestigious NASA award for former Stevenage resident

Robert Sinclair, pictured here, will be receiving an award from NASA in August. Picture: Supplied

Former Tottenham and Swindon striker Obika on trial at Stevenage

Jonathan Obika of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Most Read

Letchworth family launches fundraiser after daughter’s health deteriorates

Emily Marvell, 19, needs your help getting life-prolonging drugs. Picture: Supplied

Offley restaurant to close after 13 years

Offley Oriental has closed after 13 years in the community. Picture: Google Maps

Only preschool in England to gain National Autistic Society Accreditation Award is in Stevenage

TRACKS Autism's principal Jane Wagstaff-Smith (holding certificate), with the charity's president Jane Pitman, president of NAS Jane Asher, and TRACKS staff. Picture: DANNY LOO

Prestigious NASA award for former Stevenage resident

Robert Sinclair, pictured here, will be receiving an award from NASA in August. Picture: Supplied

Former Tottenham and Swindon striker Obika on trial at Stevenage

Jonathan Obika of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Ball makes Stevenage exit to join Ebbsfleet

James Ball of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Former Tottenham and Swindon striker Obika on trial at Stevenage

Jonathan Obika of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Prestigious NASA award for former Stevenage resident

Robert Sinclair, pictured here, will be receiving an award from NASA in August. Picture: Supplied

Offley restaurant to close after 13 years

Offley Oriental has closed after 13 years in the community. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists