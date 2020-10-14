Lessons to learn for Baldock after Vase delight is quickly replaced by defeat in league

Baldock Town need to learn and learn quickly according to manager Rob Bates after two conflicting results.

The Reds picked up a 3-2 success on Sunday at home to Halstead Town in the FA Vase, a match which saw them go one down in the first-half before taking the lead and then retaking it late on after being pegged back to 2-2.

Two days later though it was the mirrored image of that as they went down 3-2 at Eynesbury Rovers in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

This time they took the lead and then pulled it back to 2-2 with 10 minutes to go, the goals from Ashley Hay and Josh Furness again, but they conceded a soft winner from a corner just two minutes later.

“We’ve got to learn,” said Bates. “We went with five at the back because I knew how they’d play and it worked for 82 minutes.

“Somebody has to take responsibility in the box and they didn’t.

“How can we score set-piece goals at one end but can’t defend them at the other? It’s beyond me.

“Eynesbury are a good team and they will be up there for sure but I believe we matched them.

“It’s a learning curve for all of us. It’s a new squad and I haven’t had a consistent team since pre-season but the boys are doing well.

“I’m happy with them. It’s just set-pieces we need to brush up on.”

He cut a disappointed figure after the match at the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground, one where he felt the draw would have been a fair result, in complete contrast to Sunday’s outing.

And he has backed his misfiring strikers to come good sooner rather than later.

He said: “Halstead pushed us all the way but the boys showed great character.

“We should have been home and dry in the first-half. We did create a lot but we didn’t put them away.

“It was the same at Eynesbury. We created chances but we’re not being ruthless in front of goal.

“Scott [Piggott] is lacking in confidence. Hopefully he gets one because when he does I’m sure he’ll push on and get many more.

The other led, Ash, he’s 17 and this was his fourth game for the senior team.

“He scored on Sunday and tonight. He’s got a great future.”

Baldock will now go to Eastern Counties League Gorleston in the first round.

