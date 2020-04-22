Advanced search

Baldock Town continuing with plans for next season despite coronavirus uncertainty

PUBLISHED: 09:48 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 22 April 2020

Baldock Town manager Adam Fisher. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Baldock Town manager Adam Fisher. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Football may be in limbo while a start date for the new season remains unknown due to the coronavirus pandemic but that hasn’t stopped Baldock Town from pushing on with their plans.

The club’s youth will take to the field in new surroundings next season when they compete in the Eastern Junior Alliance.

The league runs from U13 up to U18 and includes teams from across Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex and London.

The club said: “We will be entering teams at every age group and will provide boys with a genuine pathway to U21, U23 and senior non-league football.”

Meanwhile manager Adam Fisher has also confirmed that assistant manager Rob Bates, goalkeeping coach Stuart Howard and physio India Bunnage have also committed for another season, one which will see them start as potential challengers at the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

They finished 12th in last year’s aborted campaign following better results after Christmas.

