Baldock Town get nine to commit to another season with the Reds

PUBLISHED: 09:48 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 29 July 2020

Long-serving Josh Furness leads six players re-signed by Baldock Town for next season.

Long-serving Josh Furness leads six players re-signed by Baldock Town for next season. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Baldock Town manager Rob Bates has made his first signings of the summer.

Alex Coppin is back for Baldock Town.

He has got nine of last year’s squad to commit to another season with the Reds.

Josh Furness led the first trio announced, with the club’s record appearance maker also being appointed captain for the new season, his 15th with the club.

Alex Coppin and Charlie Rome have also re-signed

Midfield man Coppin will be entering his eighth season at Baldock and will be one of the vice-captains alongside Rome.

Adam Harpur of Baldock Town.

The next three to commit to the club once more were goalkeepers Adam Harpur and Robbie Ponting plus Daryl Doolan.

Wednesday saw another three players announced by the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division outfit.

Ben Burton, Jay Duguid and Dan Harper will all add steel to Town’s defence and all three appeared last year.

The club have also announced their pre-season schedule, although for now all those fixtures will be played behind closed doors and without fans.

They face trips to AFC Dunstable U23, Wormley Rovers and London Tigers while there will be neutral venues for games against Biggleswade, Codicote and Welwyn Garden City.

