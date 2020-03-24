new

Baldock boss Fisher reacts as FA ends Spartan South Midlands season due to Covid-19 outbreak

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Adam Fisher Manager Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Baldock Town boss Adam Fisher has reacted to the FA’s decision to end the campaign for all step five and six clubs due the coronavirus outbreak.

Baldock Town V London Colney - Adam Fisher, manager of Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Baldock Town V London Colney - Adam Fisher, manager of Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The decision was made at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon with all clubs – including Baldock and other SSML Premier Division sides – told the 2019/20 season was over and that the outcome of promotions and relegations would be decided shortly.

A number of options are available to the FA, including deciding who goes up and down based on points per game or voiding the season.

12th-palced Baldock won’t be impacted by the decision, but Fisher told CometSport he wanted the campaign to continue and does not want to see places decided on points per game.

“The league sent out an email to all managers and chairman before the meeting with the FA and my view was very much that the season should either be finished or voided,” he said.

“After a poor start and then a good run we set ourselves the target of finishing in mid-table. If we are to finish there then so be it.

“If they do it on points per game it’s irrelevant to us, but for teams like Biggleswade United for example, they are third. If it goes to points per game then they finish third and don’t have a chance of getting promoted.

“Have they played the same teams as the top two? Would they have won their last 10 games and gone up? That’s the thing where clubs are going to say we haven’t played a team twice that other teams have beaten.

“Teams like Colney Heath deserve to be where they are and I’m a true believer the table doesn’t lie, but the managers of teams in the bottom two are going to be feeling a lot different to those at the top.”