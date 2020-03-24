Advanced search

new

Baldock boss Fisher reacts as FA ends Spartan South Midlands season due to Covid-19 outbreak

PUBLISHED: 16:58 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 24 March 2020

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Adam Fisher Manager Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Adam Fisher Manager Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Baldock Town boss Adam Fisher has reacted to the FA’s decision to end the campaign for all step five and six clubs due the coronavirus outbreak.

Baldock Town V London Colney - Adam Fisher, manager of Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonBaldock Town V London Colney - Adam Fisher, manager of Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The decision was made at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon with all clubs – including Baldock and other SSML Premier Division sides – told the 2019/20 season was over and that the outcome of promotions and relegations would be decided shortly.

A number of options are available to the FA, including deciding who goes up and down based on points per game or voiding the season.

12th-palced Baldock won’t be impacted by the decision, but Fisher told CometSport he wanted the campaign to continue and does not want to see places decided on points per game.

You may also want to watch:

“The league sent out an email to all managers and chairman before the meeting with the FA and my view was very much that the season should either be finished or voided,” he said.

“After a poor start and then a good run we set ourselves the target of finishing in mid-table. If we are to finish there then so be it.

“If they do it on points per game it’s irrelevant to us, but for teams like Biggleswade United for example, they are third. If it goes to points per game then they finish third and don’t have a chance of getting promoted.

“Have they played the same teams as the top two? Would they have won their last 10 games and gone up? That’s the thing where clubs are going to say we haven’t played a team twice that other teams have beaten.

“Teams like Colney Heath deserve to be where they are and I’m a true believer the table doesn’t lie, but the managers of teams in the bottom two are going to be feeling a lot different to those at the top.”

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Strict controls on movement come into force

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Strict controls on movement come into force

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Confusion reigns with National League holding up final decision on non-league conclusion

Colney Heath and London Colney are just two of the teams awaiting the final non-league decision for this season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Baldock boss Fisher reacts as FA ends Spartan South Midlands season due to Covid-19 outbreak

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Adam Fisher Manager Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Where you can find the business support you need

Mark Bretton, chairman of Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership. Picture: Supplied

Non-league football season officially over as some clubs left sweating on final FA decision

The Spartan South Midlands League is officially over although no decision on any final outcome has been made. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24