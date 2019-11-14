new

Baldock boss Fisher adds to squad after another defeat

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Adam Fisher Manager Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Baldock Town continue to struggle in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division as they lost 3-0 to Leverstock Green on Saturday afternoon.

Will McClelland of Welwyn Garden City during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019 Will McClelland of Welwyn Garden City during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019

The Reds were sitting second-bottom before kick-off, and that's were they would stay after another defeat.

Jack Stevens gave Leverstock the lead when he scored a 34th minute penalty.

The lead was doubled just two minutes before the break when Frankie Jowle slotted home from close range, and it was 3-0 on 67 minutes when Louie Griffith tucked away from Jamie Ovington's pass.

In the wake of the defeat, Adam Fisher has added two new signings to his defence.

The Baldock boss has raided former club Welwyn Garden City to sign defender Will McClelland. The centre-back has been a regular for Welwyn this season, and should help shore up the Reds' shaky backline.

They have also signed goalkeeper Jake Victor from Kings Langley as emergency cover.

The shot stopper has been capped at youth level by Gibraltar and played in the Champions League with Europa FC.