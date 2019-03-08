FA Cup: Arlesey Town progress, Stotfold go out

Arlesey Town booked their place in the FA Cup first qualifying round with a 2-0 home win over Peterborough Northern Star on Saturday.

But local rivals Stotfold bowed out of the prestigious competition, following a 2-0 home defeat against Canvey Island in their preliminary round tie.

Arlesey opened the scoring in stunning fashion as Charlie Black spotted the visiting keeper off his line and sent a 30-yard effort soaring over him and into the net.

And they went close to a second when Charlie Thanke found Josh Brown to set up Black, but his effort went over the crossbar this time.

They did double their lead in the second half, though, as James Hatch capitalised on a mistake in the Peterborough Northern Star defence and produced a cool finish.

Alassane Gomis took the man of the match award for Arlesey, who banked £2,890 in prize money with their win.

Meanwhile, Stotfold held out until three minutes before the break, when George Purcell fired the visitors in front.

And Canvey made sure of their progress at Stotfold's expense with 18 minutes remaining as Tobi Joseph netted their second goal of the afternoon.