Promise is there for Arlesey boss Chico Ramos even in defeat away to Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 20:38 12 December 2020 | UPDATED: 20:38 12 December 2020

Harpenden Town recorded a 2-1 win over Arlesey Town in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Arlesey Town boss Chico Ramos was taking a balanced view after his side’s 2-1 defeat at Harpenden Town.

Arlesey Town manager Chico Ramos. Picture: ATFCArlesey Town manager Chico Ramos. Picture: ATFC

And while the defeat in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division clash was hard to swallow, he was pleased with the way the squad performed, especially after the enforced break through November.

And he believes the positives show there is plenty more to come.

He said: “We were the better team and dominated the first half and the second half. But at the end of the day they scored two and we didn’t take our chances. If we do it is a different game.

“We had to change the formation from a 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 as we saw they weren’t playing too much in the middle.

“I was going to make a sub but we had the momentum and we started to build the confidence.

“We set a plan for the boys [through the restrictions] and then all knew what they had to do. They know that to get better you have to put in the work and they have kept at it.

“It showed today. We have only had two training sessions and played little games with them.

“I’m happy with the performance even if we lost.”

A bright start to the contest had them pressing the Harpenden back-line but Harvey Scott’s penalty put the hosts ahead and they doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time.

A spot-kick converted by Herculano Carvalho with 18 minutes to go gave them belief they could get something out of it and it needed a super stop by Alex Desmond to deny Boyan Dimov an equaliser.

It was a fifth loss in nine games but despite the inconsistencies the boss is happy with the building blocks that are being put in place.

Ramos said: “It’s a new team and I have had to change it twice.

“We had a couple players go and join other teams so after the FA Cup I made the decision to release a good 10 players and replace them.

“But then we started to win and had a good tempo.

“We got unbalanced after a couple of suspensions and the team got knocked slightly when Bruno Brito wasn’t there.

“He is very important for us and the role he fills.

“This is a loss but we will learn a lot from it and if we carry on like that, I’m sure we’ll get back to winning ways.”

