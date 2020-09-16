Arlesey Town set for better year says skipper Adam Randall despite Colney Heath defeat

Arlesey Town skipper Adam Randall, seen in action during his Colney Heath days, says the club are in a better place this season. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Adam Randall says Arlesey Town are more than capable of challenging at the sharp end of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division table this season despite their late 3-2 defeat at home to Colney Heath.

Late goals from Hadley Gleeson and Danny Fitzgerald added to Harry Shepherd’s opener on Tuesday night, cancelling out strikes from Derek Feyi and Jalen Miller.

But the skipper says the performance against the Magpies, although ultimately fruitless, together with Saturday’s 2-1 win over North Greenford United, shows the Blues are much improved from last year.

He said: “We’re a new team so it will take a bit of time to gel together but you can really see that the boys are starting to take on board the tactics and play like a team.

“It was a tough year last year and every club wants to improve on their last season.

“But we’ve got the team and the squad now to do that a lot more and we can start looking at the higher end of the table.

“We do need to cut out the silly mistakes and that will come with experience as we grow together.

“Hopefully in the future we’ll get the result as well as the performance.”

Arlesey displayed plenty of ability on the ball and only the occasional rushed final pass or a desperate block preventing them adding to their score.

And that is down to having new players having confidence on the ball according to Randall.

He said: “We have some good ball players in the team now and that is a big difference from last year.

“Last year it was a little bit too direct and we would lose the ball too often.

“This year we’ve got players who will keep the ball and it makes a big difference to the team, especially as a defender.

“You know you have the players who can keep the ball and ease the pressure if your backs are against the wall.

“We’re utilising the width and the young lads we’ve got in the side so hopefully it’s onwards and upwards from here.”

Arlesey now go into the FA Vase on Saturday, away at Spelthorne Sports, and they want a cup run to help boost their confidence further.

“The FA Vase is one of our targets for the year,” said the skipper.

“Obviously the last six months have been tough for the club financially so it is an opportunity to repay the club for helping us play football during these times.

“A little bit of prize money as well as the prestige of winning and getting through a few rounds will do the boys in the club a world of good.

“Fingers crossed we can get the win on Saturday.”

