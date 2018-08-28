Alex Revell reveals what Stevenage need to do to make the League Two play-offs
PUBLISHED: 17:55 04 February 2019
Stevenage striker Alex Revell believes Boro can make the Sky Bet League Two play-offs after Saturday’s hard fought 1-0 win over Yeovil.
The 35-year-old scored the winner at the Lamex, leaving Dino Maamria’s men just three points off the play-off places with 15 games to go.
Revell has experienced promotion success before, going up twice in as many seasons with Rotherham United between 2012 and 2014.
He spoke to CometSport about what it takes to achieve promotion in the wake of Boro’s win, saying: “The biggest thing is games like today were you can get frustrated and you get caught up in the performance, but it’s about winning.
“Whenever I’ve been promoted it’s about winning those games in the last minute or you just keep going, you keep knocking on the door and that’s what you have to do.
“It’s about confidence and believing as a group. From the players that came in it’s about the work rate as a group and you have to have that intent of working hard for each other.
“You have to believe and I think that we are getting that.”