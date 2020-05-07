AFC Walkern’s ‘terrific’ youngsters supporting NHS staff during coronavirus with marathon task

A group of footballing youngsters are making their own attempts to support the NHS during the coronavirus crisis by running a marathon.

AFC Walkern's U10 team are running a virtual marathon to raise money for the NHS.

AFC Walkern’s U10 team will take it in turns on Saturday to run or walk a total of 4.6km each.

Manager John West said: “We have nine terrific little players who are missing their football terribly.

“To keep them fit, have a bit of fun and raise some money for the fantastic NHS we are going to run a marathon between us all.

“We are doing this when we should have been off to defend our cup in Southend for the third year running.

“This is a special group of kids not only on the pitch but also off it and we could not be prouder.”

The team is made up of Jack Woodard Gair, Billy West, Carlo Khoury, Oliver Hawkins, Charlie Hughes, Harrison Maddox, Chase Coombes, Joe Collins and Blake McTigue.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/west-afcwalkern?utm_source