Advanced search

AFC Walkern’s ‘terrific’ youngsters supporting NHS staff during coronavirus with marathon task

PUBLISHED: 11:56 07 May 2020

AFC Walkern's U10 team are running a virtual marathon to raise money for the NHS.

AFC Walkern's U10 team are running a virtual marathon to raise money for the NHS.

Archant

A group of footballing youngsters are making their own attempts to support the NHS during the coronavirus crisis by running a marathon.

AFC Walkern's U10 team are running a virtual marathon to raise money for the NHS.AFC Walkern's U10 team are running a virtual marathon to raise money for the NHS.

AFC Walkern’s U10 team will take it in turns on Saturday to run or walk a total of 4.6km each.

Manager John West said: “We have nine terrific little players who are missing their football terribly.

“To keep them fit, have a bit of fun and raise some money for the fantastic NHS we are going to run a marathon between us all.

“We are doing this when we should have been off to defend our cup in Southend for the third year running.

“This is a special group of kids not only on the pitch but also off it and we could not be prouder.”

The team is made up of Jack Woodard Gair, Billy West, Carlo Khoury, Oliver Hawkins, Charlie Hughes, Harrison Maddox, Chase Coombes, Joe Collins and Blake McTigue.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/west-afcwalkern?utm_source

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire creep towards 2,500

The latest confirmed COVID-19 figures for Hertfordshire have been released. Picture: RADAR

CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Ten recycling centres in Herts to reopen on Monday

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Appeal to stop flytipping donations outside charity shops after Stevenage store becomes hotspot

People have been leaving donations outside the Cancer Research UK shop on Stevenage's Oaklands Retail Park, which is closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Sharon Makin

Popular bakery reopens in Stevenage Old Town

Simmons has reopened in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Google

Most Read

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire creep towards 2,500

The latest confirmed COVID-19 figures for Hertfordshire have been released. Picture: RADAR

CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Ten recycling centres in Herts to reopen on Monday

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Appeal to stop flytipping donations outside charity shops after Stevenage store becomes hotspot

People have been leaving donations outside the Cancer Research UK shop on Stevenage's Oaklands Retail Park, which is closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Sharon Makin

Popular bakery reopens in Stevenage Old Town

Simmons has reopened in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Google

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage marks 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe with ‘virtual’ VE Day

Stevenage Borough Council's 'virtual' VE Day celebrations are in full swing.

AFC Walkern’s ‘terrific’ youngsters supporting NHS staff during coronavirus with marathon task

AFC Walkern's U10 team are running a virtual marathon to raise money for the NHS.

GPs and pharmacies to remain open across North Hertfordshire for May Day

GP surgeries and pharmacies across North Hertfordshire will remain open for the May Bank Holiday. Picture: Getty Images

Garden city rugby clubs combine to help talented youngsters

Welwyn Rugby Club president Mark Elliott (right) thanks Support's Martin Green for the sponsorship of the combined Welwyn and Letchworth junior side.

Hitchin neighbours reveal 30-year battle with vermin, crime and dilapidation

Hitchin's Upper Tilehouse Street. Nos. 61 (L), 62, (M) and 63 (R). Picture: Google
Drive 24