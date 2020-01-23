Advanced search

Another win continues to reward Baldock Town's upsurge in form says boss Adam Fisher

PUBLISHED: 06:48 23 January 2020

Adam Fisher, manager of Baldock Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Adam Fisher was a proud manager after watching his side rack up a sixth straight win in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division - this one an impressive 1-0 success at home to league leaders Colney Heath.

Scott Piggott got the only goal of the game just before half-time and the result means the Reds are now up to 12th after flirting with the relegation places in the opening stages of the season.

And the Baldock boss believes the squad are now getting the results their performances over the last two months have warranted.

He said: "Defensively we are so much better and we felt that if we carried on playing the way we have been then as good as they are at the back that we would get chances.

"They are top of the league for a reason, they are a good side, but with the run we are on we felt we could get a result.

"We're absolutely delighted and it's just another reward for how the boys have been in the last eight or nine games.

"There's just a good atmosphere."

