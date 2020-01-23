Baldock's forward-thinking plan has Fisher looking to more and better success in the future

Adam Fisher is looking ahead to a better future for Baldock Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Adam Fisher says Baldock Town's upturn in form is just the beginning of an assault on the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title - an assault planned to start next season.

Victory over Colney Heath on Wednesday night was the Reds' sixth straight success in the league and has catapulted them up to 12th after flirting with the relegation zone in the opening weeks and months of this campaign.

And the Baldock boss believes he and his team are finally starting to put the building blocks in place for better success in the coming years.

He said: "We knew we would lose players in the summer but I'm the manager and I'll take responsibility for the recruitment probably not being the best.

"We've added a few players after that and it just gave everybody a lift.

"And it's not just the technical ability of those coming in, their attitudes have been spot on too.

"I've managed some good sides, some league winning sides, but as a group they work just as hard as any other team I've had but now they do it because they know they are going to get a result."

Having left Welwyn Garden City last January he ended up briefly at Hertford Town before arriving at Baldock's temporary home at Arlesey.

And the key word there is temporary, with the visions of Fisher and the Baldock board both on and off the field in perfect synch.

Fisher said: "It's been a tough start but the long-term plan is to get to step four within three years.

"We've got a new ground on the horizon, which is one of the reasons I came here, and the board and committee are really forward-thinking.

"That fits with me so it's a match made in heaven and they can now see the rewards for having a good side down here.

"There's a lot less stress as well. The board let me get on with it and trust me to do it.

"They were supportive when we were going through the bad spell because they knew it was going to take time.

"Now as a club we want to push on and get as high as we can in the league this year and I'll be disappointed if we didn't finish in the top half.

"That should give us a good platform but we're building a side now for next year when we can truly challenge because ultimately we are still well off it with the teams that are up there.

"I'm enjoying it and when you've won six games on the spin it's a lot more enjoyable anyway."