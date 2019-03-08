Advanced search

Adam Fisher named as new boss of Baldock Town

PUBLISHED: 15:46 08 May 2019

Former Welwyn Garden City manager Adam Fisher is the new man in charge at Baldock Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Baldock Town have announced Adam Fisher as the man to succeed Luke Gregson.

The former Welwyn Garden City boss has endured a difficult 2019 after guiding the Citizens to step four for the first time in the club's history in 2018.

However, he "was asked to resign" at Herns Lane in January and also endured a difficult time when manager of Hertford Town, lasting just two months at Hertingfordbury Park.

Baldock meanwhile finished fifth on their return to the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division and the club believe Fisher is the man to carry on the work started by his predecessor.

A statement said: "It's with great pleasure that we can announce that Adam Fisher will take up the post of first team manager from today.

"Adam has a proven track record of promotion in the SSML with WGC and is ideally placed to match the club's future aspirations."

Fisher himself said: "I am delighted to take up the position at Baldock Town.

"Graham [Kingham, chairman] and the club clearly match my ambition and I am really excited to build on the great work that Luke has done in restoring the club to the path of being a big non-league players again.

"With a brand new stadium and facility to be built in the coming years back in Baldock will push the club to a new level.

"My job is within the next two years to make sure the club are a step four club moving into the new ground.

"I look forward to meeting all the supporters, committee and players in the coming days and weeks and hope this is the start of a special time for the club."

Fisher also said he will announce his backroom staff as well as pre-season fixtures in the next couple of weeks.

