Adam Fisher resigns as manager of Baldock Town

PUBLISHED: 09:46 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 22 June 2020

Baldock Town will need to start a search for a new manager after Adam Fisher's resignation. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Baldock Town will need to start a search for a new manager after Adam Fisher's resignation. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Adam Fisher and Baldock Town have parted ways after the manager resigned “with immediate effect”.

The former Welwyn Garden City boss took charge of the Reds in May last year and they went into the campaign as potential challengers at the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

An awful start with just three points from the opening nine games ended those thoughts but a recovery over the course of the winter, with eight wins from nine matches in January, saw Baldock slowly climb the table.

They had reached 12th when the season was suspended and then voided but they will now need to look elsewhere following Fisher’s departure, and that of his mum Karen who was match day secretary.

Speaking on Twitter the club said: “It is with great regret that our manager Adam Fisher has resigned with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Adam and his mum for all they have done for the club and their unrivalled hard work.

“We wish them both the very best for the future.”

Fisher himself also took to the social media site.

He said: “Massive thank you to everyone at the club for making me and my family feel so welcome. It’s a real shame we couldn’t see out the three-year plan but genuinely wish all the players, staff, committee and supporters the very best for the future.”

