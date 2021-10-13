Bradshaw at the double as Stotfold return to winning ways

Published: 3:30 PM October 13, 2021

Stotfold got quickly back on the winning trail with a 2-1 success at home to Amersham Town.

The Eagles had lost their first game of the year in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One last time out but a double from Jack Bradshaw, in front of another 250-plus crowd, got them the three points and keeps them top of the pile with 10 wins from 11 games.

Letchworth Eagles meanwhile drew 1-1 at Raunds Town, Nikolay Rusev the scorer.

In the Premier Division both Arlesey Town and Baldock Town missed the chance to climb the rankings with three-goal defeats.

Baldock went down 3-0 at home to Broadfields United and with results in midweek not going their way have slipped to second from bottom of the table.

Arlesey did at least score, Jalen Miller grabbing a consolation two minutes from time, but they went down 4-1 at high-flying Risborough Rangers, who missed the chance to go top when they drew 1-1 in midweek at Mk Irish.