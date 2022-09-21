The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Owen Robertson double leads Baldock Town to victory

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:33 AM September 21, 2022
Baldock Town Football Club badge

Baldock Town warmed-up for their FA Vase match with a 3-0 win against Colney Heath. - Credit: BALDOCK TOWN FC

Baldock Town picked up a second Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division win of the season with a fine 3-0 success at home to Colney Heath.

Laurence Ajong scored early on in the first half and a double from Owen Robertson after the break lifted them up to 11th.

That is one place behind Stotfold who produced a storming comeback at Harpenden Town to gain a 3-3 draw.

They trailed 3-1 at half-time with Scott Piggott getting their only goal although he and Alex Coppin both hit a post.

However, Jordan Stevenson pulled one back midway through the second period and with the game deep in stoppage time, he converted a penalty to ensure a point apiece.

Arlesey Town are still looking for their first win of the season after going down 1-0 at Cockfosters.

Letchworth Eagles picked up four points from two games this week, putting them eighth in Division One.

Saturday' game was a 1-1 draw at Winslow United, Sonny Coughlin-Brown coming off the bench to score, and they followed it up with a 2-1 success also away from home, this one at London Tigers.

Coughlin-Brown, who started this one, and Oliver Trott were the scorers.

The FA Vase takes centre stage on Saturday with Letchworth and Baldock still flying the flag.

Both are on the road, the Eagles going to SSML Premier Division St Panteleimon while Baldock have a trip to Long Melford in Suffolk.

Arlesey and Stotfold are back in league action and both at home, the Blues playing Shefford Town & Campton while Brett Donnelly's men host Leverstock Green.

Football
Non-League Football
Baldock News
Letchworth Garden City News
Stotfold News

