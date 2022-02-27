Stotfold get further boost in Spartan South Midlands title race

Stofold have moved into the driving seat in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One title race. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

The race for the Spartan South Midlands League Division One title has become advantage Stotfold - without the Eagles kicking a ball in anger.

Their last game was more than two weeks ago when they beat Winslow United, their nearest and only real rivals, to move four points clear.

Winslow have played twice since then though but have lost both, the latest a 4-0 reverse to Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday, keeping them below Brett Donnelly's men by the same margin, but now having played the same number of games.

Stotfold have 11 games to go to clinch the top spot and automatic promotion to the Premier Division.

Both Arlesey Town and Baldock Town suffered 3-0 defeats in that division at the weekend.

The Blues went down to title favourites Risborough Rangers at New Lamb Meadow while the Reds were beaten away to Harefield United.

Arlesey sit seventh while Baldock remain four points above the relegation zone.