Stotfold joy turns to frustration after late Ampthill equaliser

Former Hitchin Town man Devonte Simms (right) got Stotfold's goal against Ampthill. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Stotfold welcomed a season high crowd to New Roker Park but they were denied a home win by a late equaliser from near neighbours Ampthill Town.

The equaliser in the 1-1 draw was all the tougher to swallow as it came mere moments after the Eagles had themselves plundered a late goal, Devonte Simms having made it two in two in the 82nd minute.

But just as the 404 inside the ground were preparing to get the party in full swing, Ampthill drew level through Danny Butler.

The results leaves both sides as they were, Stotfold on top of Spartan South Midlands League Division One and the Amps third, although with second-placed Winslow United running out 6-0 winners at Kidlington Res, neither will have been truly happy.

Stotfold manager Brett Donnelly. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Letchworth Eagles didn't play after a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their camp forced the game with Bedford to be postponed.

The virus was also the reason for Hitchin Town's inactivity on New Year's Day, although this time the positives tests were recorded by Peterborough Sports, the promotion chasing side the scheduled visitors to Top Field.

Hitchin will be back in action on Saturday when they host Redditch United, the team directly above them in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Back in the Spartan South Midlands League there was frustrations for both Baldock Town and Arlesey Town.

Baldock have dropped to the foot of the Premier Division table after losing 4-2 at home to the team who were previously there, Crawley Green.

They started well enough with Anthony James getting his first goal of the season inside the opening 10 minutes.

Ashley Hay got their second late on but by that time Stephen Amadi had notched a hat-trick and Jordan Mongey added a single to give the Luton-based visitors only their third win of the year.

Arlesey managed a 2-2 draw at Dunstable Town but the frustration for them was they had let a two-goal lead late in the first half slip away.

Reece Cameron and Bruno Brito had scored their goals before Terrence Muchineripi pulled one back on the stroke of half-time.

Jamie Nicholls then equalised with five minutes to go.