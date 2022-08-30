Instant response for Hitchin Town as they respond to first league loss

Hitchin Town suffered their first defeat of the season but roared back instantly to beat Needham Market.

The loss in the Southern League Premier Division Central match came away to Bromsgrove Sporting when they went down 2-1.

Lewis Barker saw red for Hitchin Town away to Bromsgrove Sporting. - Credit: PETER ELSE

They had played most of the game with 10 men, Lewis Barker shown a straight red card on 12 minutes, but Finley Wilkinson was still able to give them a half-time lead.

Hitchin Town celebrate Finley Wilkinson's goal at Bromsgrove Sporting. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Bromsgrove hauled them back into it during the second period though, Daniel Sweeney scoring two minutes after the break with Michael Taylor hitting the winner midway through.

Players surround the referee as Hitchin Town lost at Bromsgrove Sporting. - Credit: PETER ELSE

But the response was full of endeavour and the 1-0 win at Top Field means the Canaries are still undefeated at home and have yet to concede a goal after two no-score draws.

Finley Wilkinson scored the only goal of the game as Hitchin Town beat Needham Market. - Credit: PETER ELSE

The winner came from Wilkinson again, netting on six minutes after a poor clearance by the visiting keeper.

Kye Tearle in action for Hitchin Town against Needham Market. - Credit: PETER ELSE

The man of the match award, for the third home game in a row, went to defender Toby Syme.

Toby Syme picks up his third man of the match award of the season. - Credit: PETER ELSE

The FA Vase began for some clubs and Baldock Town had a wonderful come-from-behind success at home to Ipswich Wanderers to celebrate.

They had trailed 2-0 after just 12 minutes and although Tommy Reynolds pulled one back, by half-time it was 3-1 to the Eastern Counties League visitors.

Lawrence Ajong scored two minutes into the second period to halve the deficit and four minutes later Wanderers were down to 10 men.

Ajong got his second to level a further three minutes later and Dylan Switters completed the comeback five minutes from time.

The Reds go to Long Melford in the second qualifying round on September 24.

Letchworth Eagles were another side to advance though in their first ever FA Vase game, beating Holland 1-0 away.

They will now go to St Panteleimon in the next round.

Arlesey Town are out though after a 1-0 reverse away to MK Irish and Stotfold followed them, going out on penalties at May & Baker Eastbrook Community after a 2-2 draw.

Mason Spence and Joe Sutton had twice put them ahead in normal time but the home side equalised from the penalty spot in the final 10 minutes and then two saves to deny Sutton and Codi-Lee Spavins gave them a 4-2 shoot-out victory.