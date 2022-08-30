Instant response for Hitchin Town as they respond to first league loss
- Credit: PETER ELSE
Hitchin Town suffered their first defeat of the season but roared back instantly to beat Needham Market.
The loss in the Southern League Premier Division Central match came away to Bromsgrove Sporting when they went down 2-1.
They had played most of the game with 10 men, Lewis Barker shown a straight red card on 12 minutes, but Finley Wilkinson was still able to give them a half-time lead.
Bromsgrove hauled them back into it during the second period though, Daniel Sweeney scoring two minutes after the break with Michael Taylor hitting the winner midway through.
But the response was full of endeavour and the 1-0 win at Top Field means the Canaries are still undefeated at home and have yet to concede a goal after two no-score draws.
The winner came from Wilkinson again, netting on six minutes after a poor clearance by the visiting keeper.
The man of the match award, for the third home game in a row, went to defender Toby Syme.
Most Read
- 1 13-year-old boy missing from Letchworth
- 2 Kitchen gutted during house fire in Hitchin
- 3 'Man with gun' threatened staff and took cash from Post Office near Hitchin
- 4 'Reset week' as Lister Hospital 'unable to deliver comprehensive care' due to pressure
- 5 How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023
- 6 Construction on 250 new homes near Stevenage to begin in autumn
- 7 Warning of pub closures as landlords face 300pc increase in energy bills
- 8 North Herts August Bank Holiday 2022 bin collection day changes
- 9 16-year-old girl reportedly raped in Stevenage woodland
- 10 Thameslink set for train timetable shake-up in September
The FA Vase began for some clubs and Baldock Town had a wonderful come-from-behind success at home to Ipswich Wanderers to celebrate.
They had trailed 2-0 after just 12 minutes and although Tommy Reynolds pulled one back, by half-time it was 3-1 to the Eastern Counties League visitors.
Lawrence Ajong scored two minutes into the second period to halve the deficit and four minutes later Wanderers were down to 10 men.
Ajong got his second to level a further three minutes later and Dylan Switters completed the comeback five minutes from time.
The Reds go to Long Melford in the second qualifying round on September 24.
Letchworth Eagles were another side to advance though in their first ever FA Vase game, beating Holland 1-0 away.
They will now go to St Panteleimon in the next round.
Arlesey Town are out though after a 1-0 reverse away to MK Irish and Stotfold followed them, going out on penalties at May & Baker Eastbrook Community after a 2-2 draw.
Mason Spence and Joe Sutton had twice put them ahead in normal time but the home side equalised from the penalty spot in the final 10 minutes and then two saves to deny Sutton and Codi-Lee Spavins gave them a 4-2 shoot-out victory.